A distinguished journalist and media development specialist, Lanre Arogundade, has been arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for unknown reasons. Arogundade was on Thursday arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on his arrival from Banjul, The Gambia. The Immigrations […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

