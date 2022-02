The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted 40,250 kilograms of codeine-based syrup worth over N2billion imported into Nigeria in two 40ft containers from India. The consignments intercepted on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

