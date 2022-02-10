Ondo: My Administration Won’t Touch Local Govt Funds – Akeredolu





Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured local government chairmen in the State that his administration will never touch money meant for the local governments. Rather, Akeredolu said his administration will continue to ensure that the local government funds are properly utilised. Speaking at the distribution ceremony of 18 Units of JMC Pick-Up utility vehicles […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information