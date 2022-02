The police in Oyo State have uncovered human parts in an uncompleted building in a community in Oyo town allegedly dropped by suspected ritualists. It was gathered that those living close to the building, along the Oyo-Ilora road, in the Oyo West local government area, Oyo State, started combing the bushes after perceiving a foul […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information