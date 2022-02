Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has warned Nigerians against choice of leaders based on their religion, tribe and other sentimental considerations. Adamu gave the warning when The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) team paid him an advocacy visit in his palace in Bauchi on Thursday, saying choosing leaders on these bases leads to poor development. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

