The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the 2022 BAL season, which will tip off on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, and will include stops in Cairo, Egypt, and Kigali, Rwanda. In the season opener, Senegal’s […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

