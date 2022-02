Gunmen have invaded Boi, a community in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State and abducted one Hajiya Khadijah Ardo, 40, and her baby. The incident which occurred at midnight last Monday has caused panic among the residents of Boi and environs. The victim’s husband, Malam Audu Ardo, told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen took advantage […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information