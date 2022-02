Chairman of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Special Investigation Panel (SIP), George Okonoma and his team have submitted the report on the 1st November 2021, 21-storey Ikoyi building collapse in Lagos to the president of COREN, Engr. Rabiu Ali. Okonoma presented the report and recommendations to the council’s president at COREN’s […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information