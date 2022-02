Oyo State governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. The approval followed a recommendation to that effect made by the Olubadan-in-Council and which was communicated to the governor. A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Monday, indicated […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information