LoneStar Cell MTN, Liberia’s leading telecommunications services provider, has approached a London Court to seek relief from Orange for damages that resulted from massive cyber attacks experienced on its network between 2015 and 2017. Joined in the lawsuit is Cellcom, LoneStar Cell MTN’s main competitor that was acquired by Orange in 2015. The trial commences […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information