Airstrikes undertaken by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft have neutralised Dogo Umaru, a key terrorist-kingpin, loyal to the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji. The bombardments also killed no fewer than 40 other bandits. PRNigeria gathered that the airstrikes were authorixed by the military command after Dogo Umaru and his cohorts were confirmed to have […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

