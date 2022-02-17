2023: APC Youths Seek Inclusion, Vow Not To Support Older Presidential Aspirants

Youths of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) from North Central have implored the party’s leadership to heed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s counsel that the party should involve younger persons and women in its affairs. Speaking at at a one-day sensitization and capacity building retreat on active and meaningful participation in leadership on Thursday in […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

