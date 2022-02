First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the offering of N75 million mortgage loan facilities to Nigerians in a bid to bridge housing deficit in the country. The move has simplified homeownership for millions of Nigerians who want to own their homes. According to a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) report, Nigeria requires about 700,000 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

