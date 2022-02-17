No Comment, Pantami Reacts To ASUU’s Rejection Of His Professorial Elevation 

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isa Pantami, on Wednesday, declined comment on the allegation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) challenging his appointment as a professor of Cybersecurity by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). While fielding questions from journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
