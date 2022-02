Elder statesman and Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has told a former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to let go of his 2023 presidential ambition and give way for the younger generation. Clark also described the Vice President, Prof. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information