Federal Govt Signs €9.3m Agreement To Buid 23 Solar Mini-grids





Poised to improve electricity supply to rural communities in the country, the federal government has signed Interconnected Mini-grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS) award grant agreement with eight indigenous solar mini-grid developers for the development of 23 mini-grids across 11 States of the federation. The project is expected to generate a 5.4-kilowatt peak to connect about 27,600 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

