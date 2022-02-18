OPEC, Sylva, NNPC To Discuss Upstream, Gas Investments At Nigeria Energy Forum





Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and other stakeholders are set to canvass for a diversified market for Nigeria’s huge gas resources and woo investors into the upstream segment of the country’s oil and gas industry. Secretary General of OPEC, Sanusi Barkindo, Minister of State […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information