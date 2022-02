“Our Father, Pa.Jeremiah Olu Oma Ahonaruogho – 23rd November, 1937 to 31st January, 2022 (Aged 84 years) rests in the Lord. We know where he has gone – Heaven, to be with the Lord. He told me, “Richard I want to go home, I need to rest”. I said no Daddy, you cannot go home […]







