The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, empowered his constituents again at the Surulere 1 federal constituency in Lagos State, where he distributed several items to beneficiaries. At a constituency outreach programme held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, education grants were given to a total of 351 students in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information