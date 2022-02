Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Gisuka Machage, is dead. He was aged 65. Machage reportedly collapsed and at his home in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Saturday. A statement by Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the sudden death of Hon. Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, who is also accredited to 12 other countries in Central […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

