The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Friday, turbaned the former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje, as Tafida of Ilorin Emirate. The event, which was held at the palace of the Emir, was graced by eminent personalities from all walks of life. The immediate past Senate […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

