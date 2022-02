Unknown gunmen Sunday morning attacked a team of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on duty along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, killing one of the personnel and seriously injuring one other. A credible source, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the ground of anonymity, said that the incident happened at about 3am […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information