The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted cash sum of $4.7 million, all counterfeit in Abuja. NDLEA operatives had in the early hours of Friday, February 18, 2022 intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where they foiled attempt by a syndicate to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

