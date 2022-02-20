Niger Delta: Stakeholders Task State Govts, Others On Capacity-building

By
Headliners
-
9



As part of conscious efforts to change the negative narrative about Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta, young professionals have tasked governors of the region to invest more in human capacity development and create purposeful opportunities for young people, especially entrepreneurs and start-ups, to thrive.   The position was canvassed by stakeholders, who gathered at the 2nd […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

