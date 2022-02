The commissioner and chief executive of the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB), Akin Olateru, said Nigeria has lost 2,038 lives to aviation accidents in the last 53 years. This is from the year 1969 to 2022, when a total of 2,038 (1,996 on board passengers and 42 on ground) lives were lost to air crashes. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

