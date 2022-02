Youths from across the six South-Western states of Nigeria, on Monday, staged a rally to drum support for the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2023. The youths, under the aegis of Southern Youths Alliance (SOYA) carried banners bearing different inscriptions such as “Atiku is the candidate for Nigeria Presidency”, “Atiku Has […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information