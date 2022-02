Muslim youths in Kwara State has asked the state government to pay N113, 388,000 as compensation (Diyyah) for the alleged killing of Habeeb Idris during the hijab crisis in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state. The youths rejected the N1m earlier offered the deceased’s family as compensation by the state government. Addressing journalists […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information