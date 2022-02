Members of Boko Haram Terrorists splinter group, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), on Sunday night, overran a military base located at Gamboru-Ngala in Borno State. The terrorists according to sources attacked the military base in Gamboru Central Primary School and dislodged personnel of the Nigerian Army (NA). The terrorists burnt down the security […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

