Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State as a 29 year-old fuel tank installer and maintainer, simply identified as Ahmed, died from suffocation while cleaning fuel tanks at BOVAS filling station. The incident happened at about 8.00pm on Saturday while Ahmed and his boss who came from Ibadan, Oyo State, were carrying out maintenance works on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information