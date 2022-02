Newly appointed surveyor-general of the federation, Mr Adeyemi Adebomehin, has said his office is exploring means within the law to ensure increased revenue generation. Adebomehin who was acting for three months before he was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive surveyor-general of the Federation, stated this over the weekend during an interactive session […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information