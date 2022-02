United Capital Plc has announced the payment of a total of N9 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2021. According to the company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2021 released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited at the weekend, the dividend declared translates to N1.50 per share, an increase of 114 per cent. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

