Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday warned that the 15 million out-of-school children are potential members of terrorists group in the future. Obasanjo also traced the current security crisis in the country to the acquisition of arms by non-state actors in the course of The Nigerian Civil War which started on July 6, 1967 and ended […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

