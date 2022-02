The Zamfara State House of Assembly has announced the impeachment of the Zamfara deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau. The impeachment followed a resolution reached at plenary on Wednesday on the deliberation of the report of the seven-man panel submitted it. The Speaker told the members that the seven-man investigative panel had indicted the Deputy Governor […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information