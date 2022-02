The seven-man panel investigating the allegations against the Zamfara State deputy Gov. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, has submitted its report to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya. The chairman of the panel, Halidu Tanko Soba, who led the panel to the Assembly, directed his deputy, Mr. Oladipo Opekseyin, SAN to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information