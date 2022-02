The Osun State Police Command, on Wednesday, confirmed the death of one Toheeb Mutalib of Ward 14, Iwo local government area of Osun State during the ward congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Besides, another person was reportedly killed during the same exercise at Ipetumodu in Ife North local government area […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information