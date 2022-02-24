Cleaner Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Unveils Adopt-a-Bin Programme With 40,000 Bins





Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday unveiled the Adopt-a-Bin programme with an initial 40,000 standard bins deployed to households and commercial entities to tackle the problem of indiscriminate waste disposal. The Adopt-A-Bin Programme is carefully designed to promote effective waste management in the state, with emphasis on waste sorting right at the point of generation. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information