It was a dream come true for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned an internet-enabled Lafia Branch of the apex bank in Lafia, Nasarawa state. President Buhari, while inaugurating the structure yesterday, said the massive facility was constructed to ensure the Central Bank has visible prep offices in Nigeria. The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information