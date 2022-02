Media entrepreneur and publisher of Complete Sports, Dr Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, has died. Aged 71. According to a statement from his family, Ojeagbase who later became an ordained pastor, was said to have died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Atlanta, United States of America (USA) after a brief illness. He was the founder of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

