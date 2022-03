The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop threatening the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, over his comments on some of the bye-elections held in the country at the weekend. The CUPP made its position known in a press statement […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information