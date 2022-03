Friday February 25th 2022 will go down in the annals of history as the day President Muhammadu Buhari appended his signature towards making Nigeria’s electoral process less cumbersome, more transparent and credible. The decision of the President to give assent to the new Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 ends the 12-year journey of the old […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

