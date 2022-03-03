The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has ordered airline operators to immediately discontinue the current implementation of airfare increase pending the outcome of its investigation. Recall that airline operators have pegged the least economy ticket at N50,000, citing increase in price of Jet A1, rising exchange rate and other factors. However, the executive […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Federal Govt Directs Air Peace, Dana, Others To Suspend Airfare Hike