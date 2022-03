President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 event in Nairobi, Kenya. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, who initially planned to proceed to London for medical check-up, returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1pm. While in Kenya, the president […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information