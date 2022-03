Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday said the West African sub-region could become energy self-sufficient as a result of Nigeria’s gas revolution. Sylva said the Nigerian government was working on a Roadmap to Gas-Powered Economy by 2030 which requires input by stakeholders in the sector. Speaking at the Decade of Gas […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information