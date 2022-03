The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 85th birthday anniversary. Gbajabiamila, who described Obasanjo as an elder statesman and a nationalist, said the former president has paid his dues to the Nigerian project. A statement signed by the media adviser to the Speaker, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

