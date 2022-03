The Erelu Okin of Kemta Kingdom, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu, has apologised for sharing petrol as a souvenir at her installation party. The apology was sequel to the backlash from Nigerians over the viral video where kegs of petrol with stickers “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party” were shared at the ceremony. The kegs of petrol were […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

