President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya. The president, who initially planned to proceed to London for medical check-up, returned to Abuja yesterday at about 1.p.m. The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told newsmen […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information