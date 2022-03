The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd) has approved the appointment of six zonal coordinators for the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW). This was disclosed yesterday by the pioneer national coordinator of the centre; Major General AM Dikko (Rtd) following the accent by the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

