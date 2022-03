Nigeria has received a new batch of 306 of its nationals evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country. The latest batch arrived Abuja from Hungary on Sunday. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) stated that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12:30am aboard Air Peace Boeing […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information