Nigeria Reneges On Payment Of Oil Pollution Compensation Fund For 3 Years





The National Standing Committee (NSC), International Oil Pollution and Compensation (IOPC), has said that Nigeria has not contributed to the IOPC’s fund in the last three years. The IOPC Funds are two inter-governmental organisations (the 1992 Fund and the Suppementary Fund), which provide compensation for oil pollution damage resulting from spills of persistent oil from […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information