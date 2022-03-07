World Radio Day: KANO LITERACY AND MATHS ACCELERATOR (KALMA) PROGRAMME ACCELERATES LEARNING FOR OVER 30,000 PUPILS IN DAWAKIN TOFA AND WUDIL AND REACHED 4.6 MILLION CHILDREN BY RADIO





The Kano Literacy and Maths Accelerator (KaLMA) programme was an educational programme organised through a collaboration by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the British Council and Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) Africa. Funded through UK Aid, the programme aimed to improve literacy and numeracy among Primary four to Primary six pupils by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information